Cambodia Visa For Latvia, Norway, Dutch, Mexico, New Zealand Citizens

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 1st March 2024, In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, also known as electronic visa. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization valid for citizens of more than 200 countries, including Latvia. Latvian citizens can enter Cambodia using an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa allows Latvian citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Latvian citizens is valid for three months from the date of issuance and allows for only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

