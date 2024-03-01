At Least 30 Blasts Rock Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, at least 30 explosions rang out. A 68-year-old man was injured.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Police Department , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders shelled Vovchansk, again. At least 30 explosions rang out in town," the report said.

It is noted that the strike was launched at around 11:00. As a result, a local resident, born in 1956, was injured and a number of homes were damaged.

A group of detectives, a CSI team, and a bomb squad are working at the scene.

A criminal inquiry was launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled Vovchansk in Kharkiv region overnight Friday, damaging a warehouse and four hangars.