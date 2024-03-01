GECF Opens Gas Research Institute In Algiers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) inaugurated Friday in the Algerian capital the gas research institute.

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab, Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Eng Mohamed Hamel, along with several representatives from member countries of the forum.

The establishment of the institute comes at a time when natural gas markets are undergoing significant transformation in terms of demand for this clean and vital energy, especially with many countries worldwide keen on protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions.

The institute aims to expand cooperation among member countries of the forum in the field of technology and to establish a framework for scientific collaboration through information exchange, innovation support, sharing of experiences and skills, as well as training. Furthermore, it seeks to develop the use of technology to expand the resource base of gas, improve its efficiency, and ensure better exploitation and management of these resources to enhance competitiveness among forum members in global gas markets.

One of the institute's primary focuses will be on reducing flaring emissions and working on mechanisms to preserve the environment and mitigate the exacerbating effects of carbon emissions to protect the environment. Moreover, the institute will endeavour to find effective and innovative technological solutions that will enhance the position of natural gas in the global energy transition process.

