Did Rihanna Lose Her Luggage At Jamnagar Airport As She Arrived For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Wedding?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rihanna came to Jamnagar to perform for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The global sensation's long baggage drew a lot of attention when the video went viral. In fact, when someone joked that Rihanna was travelling with a "folding house," she moved to the comments section to clarify them, reminding them that she was, in fact, travelling with her own stage.



To everyone's amazement, Rihanna responded playfully, mentioning the missing suitcase and stating that she couldn't take it onstage. Cheeky no! The user commented on the viral video, "What did she bring with her? A folding house?". And this humour caught the singer's attention and wrote, "The stage couldn't fit in my carryon."



As Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar, fans were excited to watch the global icon perform. Rihanna is one of the most crucial and essential guests at Ambani's wedding, demonstrating the strength and authority of Ambani across the world.

Rihanna landed in Jamnagar with her husband, A$AP Rocky. According to a few videos posted on her fan sites, Rihanna practiced for her impending performance at the pre-wedding celebrations on Thursday night. Rihanna is expected to perform on Friday as part of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Rihanna has never held a concert in India. This is her debut performance in India. Previously, the Ambanis welcomed Beyonce, Coldplay, and Chainsmokers for their son Akash and daughter Isha's pre-wedding celebrations.

Along with Rihanna, several Western celebrities have attended the pre-wedding celebration, including Mark Zuckerberg, who arrived with his significant other.