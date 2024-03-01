FIVE DAYS OF FARMING FUN CELEBRATING THE SUCCESS OF THE FIRST HATTA FARMING FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Event drew crowds of families, agriculture enthusiasts and farmers who
joined workshops, talks and competitions, and enjoyed a diverse showcase of local produce.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Initiated by the Supreme Committee to
Oversee the Development of Hatta, and hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment
(DFRE) in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority
(RTA), and the Hatta Traders Council, the first ever Hatta Farming Festival brought together
more than 10,000 visitors in a landmark celebration of Hatta's agricultural heritage and
farming industry. Families, environmental enthusiasts and local farmers joined talks,
workshops and contests from 23 February to 27 February.
50 agricultural workshops and seminars, in addition to two dialogue sessions with farmers
were hosted for the public across the five days, in which visitors took part in environmental
activities such as learning to grow their own food, new ways to live a more sustainable
lifestyle, and creating paintings and drawings with natural materials. In addition, local farms shared valuable insights for guests working in the industry in seminars which covered a range of agricultural topics.
Local farms and animal barns were also recognised for their skills and achievements in an
exciting contest sponsored by Union Coop, which named Hamad Khalfan Al Mutawwaa
Farm as 'Best Productive Farm', Ahmad Sultan Al Kaabi as 'Best Productive Ezba', and Al-
Haw breed received the 'Best Halal' award'. The festival also hosted a halal auction, where
the value of bids reached AED 82,000 per head. A milestone step in supporting local
farmers, Union Coop also initiated a partnership with the Hatta Traders Council during the
festival, which will allow Union Coop's 28 UAE branches to host exclusive stands for
products from Hatta farms.
Some of those products were showcased at the farmers market, which featured a delicious
and diverse range of produce from 25 local farms, and gave visitors the opportunity to take a taste of Hatta home with them. The festival also had plenty of tasty options from food trucks and kiosks whilst roamingperformers entertained visitors of all ages across the five days, in addition to surprise appearances from much loved Dubai characters, Modesh and Dana.
A celebration of the history of the wider Hatta region, fascinating tours were organised by
Dubai Culture which took visitors to explore the nearby Al Sharia, one of the oldest
traditional villages in the UAE. Here they discovered how the ancient falaj irrigation system
was built hundreds of years ago, and how it is still functioning today.
A key step in the continuation of support to Hatta farms, a memorandum of understanding
was signed by festival sponsors Union Coop and the Hatta Traders Council, which sets out
ways to bolster entrepreneurial ventures and foster commercial and investment endeavors in Hatta. It also outlines ways of enhancing sustainable business practices and the supply of local farmers; products to Union Coop branches. The agreement was signed by Mana
Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council and His Excellency Dawoud Al
Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.
