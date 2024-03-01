Massage Chair Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Massage Chair Market Report by Conventional/Robotic (Conventional, Robotic), Product Type (Inversion Massage Chairs, Zero Gravity Massage Chairs, Targeted Massage Products, and Others), End Use (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “.The global massage chair market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Massage Chair Industry:

Rising Awareness about Health and Wellness:

The global market for massage chairs is witnessing notable growth owing to heightened awareness regarding health and wellness among consumers. In today's fast-paced society, individuals experience increased stress and fatigue, driving a heightened interest in relaxation and stress management solutions. Massage chairs present a convenient and efficacious method for relaxation and stress alleviation, appealing to those pursuing comprehensive well-being. With a growing emphasis on personal health, individuals actively seek avenues to integrate self-care into their daily lives. Massage chairs offer an enticing solution by providing a range of massage techniques, including shiatsu, Swedish, and deep tissue massages, all within the comforts of one's home. This aspect has substantially fueled demand for massage chairs, aligning with the overarching trend of prioritizing health and wellness.

Significant Technological Advancements:

Another significant factor propelling the global expansion of the massage chair market is the ongoing evolution of technology. Manufacturers persistently strive to elevate user satisfaction by integrating state-of-the-art advancements into their products. Innovations like zero-gravity positioning, body scanning, and air compression systems have become customary features in contemporary massage chairs. These technological enhancements not only amplify the efficacy of massages but also render the chairs more intuitive and adaptable to individual preferences. Moreover, the incorporation of intelligent connectivity options such as smartphone app controls and Bluetooth speakers has heightened the allure of massage chairs, particularly among tech-savvy consumers. Consequently, the market continues its upward trajectory as manufacturers vie to introduce the most up-to-date and sophisticated features.

Increasing Aging Population:

The rising global aging demographic is a key driver behind the increasing demand for massage chairs. With the ongoing aging trend worldwide, there's a rising necessity for remedies addressing age-related health concerns like muscle stiffness, joint pain, and circulation issues. Seniors are increasingly turning to massage chairs for their non-invasive and convenient approach in easing these common discomforts. Additionally, healthcare professionals often advocate for massage therapy to manage certain medical conditions, and massage chairs offer a cost-effective and accessible means of receiving these therapeutic benefits regularly. Consequently, the persistent need of the aging population for pain relief and relaxation is anticipated to fuel continuous growth in the massage chair market, particularly in regions witnessing a rapid increase in the elderly demographic.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Massage Chair Industry:



Bodyfriend

Cozzia USA

Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Family Inada Co. Ltd

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

Infinity

Kahuna Massage Chair

Luraco

Ogawa

OSIM International Ltd

Panasonic Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/massage-chair-market/requestsample

Massage Chair Market Report Segmentation:



By Conventional/Robotic:



Conventional Robotic

Robotic massage chairs dominate the market due to their ability to provide consistent and customizable massages with advanced features, meeting the growing demand for convenience and personalized relaxation solutions.

By Product Type:



Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products Others

Based on the product the market has been divided into inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products, and others.

By End-Use:



Commercial Residential

Commercial sector holds maximum number of shares due to the extensive adoption of massage chairs in businesses, including spas, hotels, and corporate offices, to enhance consumer experiences and employee well-being.

By Distribution Channel:



Specialty Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Others

Specialty stores represent the largest segment due to their specialized focus on offering a wide variety of massage chairs, providing consumers with a dedicated and knowledgeable shopping experience tailored to their specific needs.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Massage Chair Market Trends:

The swift urbanization in numerous nations has resulted in increasingly inactive lifestyles. With a rising number of individuals engaged in sedentary desk jobs and spending prolonged periods in front of screens, there is a heightened prevalence of posture-related issues, muscular tension, and stress. Massage chairs emerge as a convenient remedy to counter these challenges, appealing to urban dwellers seeking relaxation and relief from the physical strains of contemporary life. Furthermore, the proliferation of e-commerce and online retail platforms has notably broadened the market reach of massage chair manufacturers. Consumers now have effortless access to browsing, comparing, and purchasing massage chairs online, presenting them with a wider array of choices and often competitive pricing. This ease of access has played a pivotal role in the market's expansion, enabling consumers from diverse locations to conveniently access and order these products.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163