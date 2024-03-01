Milk Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global milk packaging market size reached US$ 43.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

Milk packaging involves enclosing milk products in containers for distribution, storage, and consumption, crucial for maintaining quality and safety. Its key goals are to prevent contamination, preserve freshness, and extend shelf life. Packaging materials like cartons, bottles, and pouches offer different benefits and suit various market segments.

Milk Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating consumption of milk and dairy products, especially in emerging markets, serves as a significant catalyst. As dietary inclinations evolve and understanding of milk's nutritional advantages expands, the demand for milk packaging has surged. Moreover, the trend toward healthier living has spurred a need for packaging capable of maintaining milk's freshness and nutritional integrity. There's a growing preference for packaging that prolongs shelf life and minimizes food wastage. Additionally, the mounting environmental awareness has triggered a shift toward eco-conscious and sustainable packaging alternatives. Manufacturers are exploring recyclable, biodegradable, and low-plastic options to reduce their environmental impact. Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce has introduced new avenues for distributing milk products, necessitating packaging that can withstand online retail challenges like secure sealing and leakage prevention. Concurrently, advancements in packaging technology, such as aseptic and intelligent packaging, are shaping the market. Aseptic packaging, for example, extends milk's shelf life without refrigeration.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Cups

Cans

Bottles

Pouches Others

Breakup by Material Type:



Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amcor Limited

Indevco

Evergreen Packaging

Stanpac Inc.

Elopak AS

Ball Corporation

Graham Packaging Company Inc

SF Holdings Group Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Crown Holdings CkS Packaging

