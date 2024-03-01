Jordan Executes Three Airdrops On Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 1 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army announced on Friday, in alignment with Royal directives, that three Royal Air Force aircraft successfully carried out three airdrops of food supplies on northern Gaza Strip.This move is a part of Jordan's continuous efforts to provide food, medical, and relief aid to Gaza Strip residents in an effort to lessen the effects of the conflict and make up for the acute shortage of supplies brought on by the Israeli military's ongoing, now in its 147th day, assault on the Strip.The Armed Forces affirm that they are still sending relief by air bridge to provide medical and humanitarian aid, whether via airdrops into the Gaza Strip or via aid planes flying from Marka Airport to El-Arish International Airport.