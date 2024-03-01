ONE 166: Qatar - What Fans Need To Know Ahead Of ONE Championships Historic On-Ground Debut

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 1:04 PM

For the first time in a decade, ONE Championship returns to the Middle East and brings with it the biggest combat sports event in Qatari history. On March 1, ONE 166: Qatar takes over Lusail Sports Arena, and to mark the occasion, three huge MMA world title bouts will feature at the show.

In the headliner, ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Reinier de Ridder defends his crown against two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin in a grudge match 15 months in the making.

The pair squared off at ONE on Prime Video 5, where Malykhin destroyed De Ridder in round one, ending the Dutchman's 16-fight undefeated streak and claiming the ONE Light Heavyweight MMA World Title.

While De Ridder collected himself, Malykhin's dominance continued. He returned to the heavyweight bracket to snatch the crown from Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Now, as ONE makes history in Qatar, Malykhin will look to cement his name in the record books as the first-ever three-weight king in MMA. "I'm ready for this Friday. I'm going to go and get my third belt. I'm going to knock him out the same way I did before," Malykhin said at Tuesday's pre-fight press conference.

Fans can bet that 'The Dutch Knight' will do everything in his power to stop Malykhin. Speaking at the ONE 166 press conference, De Ridder refuted the Russian's claims.

"[This fight] is about one thing - he beat me last time, he hurt me. I've had a year to prepare for this, I grinded every single day, and I'm ready to showcase my skills this time," De Ridder said.

The co-main event is a clash for the undisputed ONE Featherweight MMA World Title between divisional kingpin Tang Kai and interim titleholder Thanh Le.

The encounter serves as Tang's return after winning the featherweight MMA crown from Le at ONE 160. The Chinese phenom has been plagued by injuries since, but he's eager to put down the Vietnamese-American in his first bout in 18 months.

Le was back to his best after submitting Ilya Freymanov for the interim crown at ONE Fight Night 15. Both Tang and Le are known finishers, so expect fireworks when the pair lock horns for the undisputed title.

The first of three World Title bouts this Friday features ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks, who defends his crown against former king Joshua Pacio in one of the most heated rivalries in recent memory.

In their first meeting at ONE 164, Brooks used his trash talk to intimidate Pacio, and many thought it hindered the Filipino's performance.

The American went on to topple 'The Passion' in his own backyard, earning the unanimous decision to take the gold back to the US.

Pacio has since made great changes to his skill set, leading to him to beat Mansur Malachiev last October to secure his place as the #1-contender.

ONE 166: Qatar also features some prominent Middle Eastern athletes. Heavyweight MMA star Amir Aliakbari looks to clinch a World Title opportunity with a win over former divisional king Bhullar.

Decorated Saudi Arabian submission grappling star Osamah Almarwai returns to the fold to meet Brazilian Cleber Sousa. The winner could punch his ticket to a second showdown with ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci.

The star-studded card also features Saudi Arabia's most successful boxer, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. He battles veteran kickboxer Mehdi Zatout in a 147-pound striking affair.

Still undefeated, Al-Qahtani looks to earn the 10th professional win of his boxing career against the decorated Zatout. The French-Algerian returns after a short stint in retirement, looking to put a mark on Al-Qahtani's unblemished resume.

