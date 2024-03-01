GCC Tahini Market Outlook, Size, Report Analysis, Business Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Tahini Market Report by Product Type (Paste and Spreads, Halva and Other Sweets, Sauces and Dips), Packaging Type (Bottles, Jars, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail, Institutional), and Country 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC tahini market outlook . The size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2024-2032.

Tahini is a paste or spread made from ground sesame seeds, which consist of a nutty flavor and creamy texture. It is a rich source of healthy fats, protein, and various vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and magnesium. It is a staple ingredient in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and is used in dishes like hummus and baba ghanoush. It can be mixed with other ingredients, such as yogurt, herbs, and spices, to make a creamy dip for vegetables or pita bread. It is utilized as a base for creamy salad dressings and sauces. It is also used to make sweet treats, such as halva, a dense and sweet confection made from sesame paste and sugar. As it can blend with fruits and vegetables to create a nutritious and satisfying beverage like smoothies, the demand for tahini is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Tahini Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing health consciousness among the masses is catalyzing the demand for natural and nutritious food products. This represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the GCC region. Moreover, the increasing demand for Middle Eastern cuisines among individuals is bolstering the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing adoption of tahini in baking products to add moisture and flavor and as a substitute for other fats like butter or oil in cookies, cakes, muffins, and brownies is impelling the market growth in the region. In addition, the rising employment of tahini as a base for marinades and glazes for meats, fish, and tofu with ingredients like soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger to create a flavorful marinade for grilling or roasting, along with the thriving food service industry, is contributing to the growth of the market in the GCC region. Apart from this, key players are expanding their offerings of tahini products, such as traditional tahini paste, and value-added products like flavored tahini, tahini-based sauces, and ready-to-eat (RTE) dips, thereby facilitating the market growth in the region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Paste and Spreads

Halva and Other Sweets Sauces and Dips

Packaging Type Insights:



Bottles

Jars Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Retail



Modern Trade



General Trade



Online

Others

Institutional



HORECA Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman Qatar

