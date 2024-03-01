Ukraine Destroys Two Russian Murom-M Surveillance Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian border guards hit two Russian Murom-P surveillance systems.

This is stated by the press office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Border guards from the Steel Border Assault Guard unit have destroyed two Murom-M long-range observation systems in the Kharkiv direction," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards destroyed 13th such system in the same operational area just days ago.