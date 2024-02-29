EBRD Interested In Implementing Restoration Projects In Kherson, Mykolaiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is interested in implementing the restoration projects in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which were significantly affected by the war.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , following a meeting between Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in London, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are sincerely grateful to the EBRD for its continued support to Ukraine. The Bank's contribution to Ukraine's recovery is hard to overestimate. Last year, a record EUR 2.1 billion was disbursed, of which 50% was used to support the private sector. This proves once again that the EBRD is committed to making the private sector the backbone of Ukraine's recovery. [...] In addition, our partners from the EBRD are interested in actively contributing to the restoration of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which were significantly affected by the war,” Svyrydenko noted.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed business insurance against war risks, namely insurance instruments for vessels, cargo in transit or in warehouses, as well as the prospects of expanding insurance.

“The private sector will be the backbone of Ukraine's recovery, so it is important for us to coordinate the efforts of international financial institutions to rebuild Ukraine more effectively and on a larger scale, with a focus on the private sector. Our cooperation should help restore Ukraine's economy, industry, infrastructure, and normalize people's lives in Ukraine. For this purpose, together with the EBRD, we will hold a series of workshops to strengthen the coordination of European development agencies for Ukraine's recovery,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

A reminder that, in late 2023, the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a EUR 4 billion capital increase , allowing the Bank to double its Ukraine investments.