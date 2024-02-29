HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Opens At HKCEC Today





The 40th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show launches today (29 February) and runs until 4 March at HKCEC

The exhibition showcases world-class jewellery masterpieces, combining traditional culture with modern, creative and culturally inspired pieces A brand new online self-authentication function launches this year. Buyers can download the HKTDC Marketplace App to register and authenticate before the fair for direct admission HONG KONG, Feb 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The

40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show , organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run for five days, until Monday, 4 March. The 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show opened on Tuesday (27 February) at AsiaWorld-Expo and runs until Saturday, 2 March. The twin jewellery shows return in the Two Shows, Two Venues format for the first time since the pandemic, attracting over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, and over 100 buyer missions from 65 countries and regions. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC , said:“This year is an important milestone for the twin jewellery shows. The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show is now in its 40th edition, and it's encouraging to see that the scale of the two shows has greatly exceeded last year's. The Gala Dinner held tonight will be themed Be Part of the Splendid Legacy and we hope to celebrate this milestone with international jewellery industry representatives and buyers, and we look forward to co-creating more remarkable legends together in the future.” The

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show features 18 geographic and industry pavilions supported by jewellery trade associations and organisations from all over the world, including the Japan Jewellery Association, Japan Pearl Exporters' Association and the Asia Pacific Creator Association. The Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers' Association and Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. also continue their partnership in organising the T-Gold+METS pavilion focusing on jewellery manufacturing machinery. The Show contains 18 zones, including the Hall of Extraordinary reserved for the most exquisite, valuable and unique jewellery masterpieces; the Hall of Fame dedicated to creations from world-renowned brands; Designer Galleria showcasing trendy designer pieces targeting a younger yet quality-conscious market; and World of Glamour featuring a stage where Hong Kong's jewellers can shine at their brightest. Some of the highlighted products are listed below:



J. R. Diamond International Limited (Booth: CEC GH-B21) presents valuable 16.61 carat Sri Lanka blue sapphire earrings On Tung Company (Booth: CEC GH-C02) presents a jadeite set with a total value of over HK$20 million, featuring a necklace with two rows of Burmese natural jadeite beads, each of the finest quality, with the largest jadeite bead approximately 12mm in diameter, creating a truly magnificent piece



Taiwan-based Ammie Kang (Top Kang) (Booth: 1CON-065) brings the Rubellite Brooch to Designer Galleria. It incorporates innovative and intricate craftsmanship and combines 18K gold with titanium metal, adorned with 641 round diamonds weighing 5.02 carats



Mainland China exhibitor Shanghai Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd (Booth: CEC 3B-C06) brings les étoiles, with a 52.26 carat Tanzanite as the main stone, to the Hall of Fame



Hong Kong exhibitor Novel Collection Limited (Booth: CEC GH-J02) is showcasing a brilliant jewellery set with necklace and earrings, with a combination of yellow white pear and marquise diamond flowers, in the Hall of Extraordinary



Japanese exhibitor Jewelry of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-032) presents Mizuhiki in Designer Galleria, a brooch incorporating the traditional Japanese art of knotting with lacquerware, giving its traditional design a fashionable touch







Taiwan exhibitor Liangher Jewellery Co Ltd (Booth: CEC-GH-E07) brings LianPu to the Hall of Extraordinary, which is characterised by its traditional cultural elements



Hong Kong exhibitor OSI Vitoria Jewelry (Booth: CEC GH-E08) presents the magnolia flower necklace and earrings series in the Hall of Extraordinary, featuring the enhanced neon colours of the jewellery pieces with gemstone materials adorned through intricate craftsmanship.

Jewellery industry celebrates 40th edition milestone The Jewellery Gala Dinner will be held this evening hosting international jewellery industry representatives and buyers, to celebrate the milestone of the 40th edition of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show. A cocktail reception will be held before the dinner to provide an industry networking session with two jewellery parades, including a showcase of the winning pieces in Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition organised by The Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, and an exhibitors' parade featuring a selection of diamonds, pearls and jewellery. Download HKTDC Marketplace App for pre-registration and authentication for fast access To facilitate buyers' admission, the HKTDC Marketplace App and official websites of the two shows launched an online self-authentication function. Buyers can download the HKTDC Marketplace App and register through the App by uploading their photos and valid documents for instant authentication to obtain a verified buyer e-badge for direct admission, which will greatly reduce queuing and waiting time on-site. Photos download:





The 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Together with the 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show at AsiaWorld-Expo, the two shows have attracted over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, forming the world's premier jewellery trade platform The Hall of Extraordinary is reserved for the most exquisite, valuable and unique jewellery masterpieces The Hall of Fame is dedicated to creations from world-renowned brands



Designer Galleria showcased trendy designer pieces targeting a younger yet quality-conscious market World of Glamour featured a stage where Hong Kong's jewellers can shine at their brightest The 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show features a number of jewellery events, parades and networking receptions, including the Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony this morning The 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, which runs until Saturday (2 March) at the AsiaWorld-Expo, continues to attract many buyers

Fair Details: Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Date Opening hours 29 February (Thursday) 10:30am-6:30pm 1-3 March (Friday to Sunday) 10am-6:30pm 4 March (Monday) 10am-5:30pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai Press Registration & Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of HKCEC Hall 1D Concourse , or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC) by presenting a business card or media identification.

Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Date Opening hours 27 February (Tuesday) 10:30am-6:30pm 28 February-1 March (Wednesday to Friday) 10am-6:30pm 2 March (Saturday) 10am-5:30pm Venue AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong Press Registration & Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo's East Lobby (Opposite Hall 3) , or at the Media Centre (Room 205, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification. * Press registration:

For security reasons, all media will be required to present a name card and valid photo-bearing identity card (or passport) for press registration. Individuals with a valid press pass will be required to present their identity card (or passport) again at the entrance to the exhibition halls. Please allow sufficient time for registration. Websites:

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show:

Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show:

Selected Products:

Shuttle Bus Arrangement: /travel-to-fairground-awe

/travel-to-fairground-hkcec

Activity list: HKTDC Media Room: Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137