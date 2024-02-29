GCC Countries Condemn Continued Israeli Crimes, Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The GCC countries confirmed that the conditions in the Gaza Strip have reached, with the continued barbaric, disproportionate, and indiscriminate Israeli aggression, an unprecedented degree of deterioration, in which the Gaza Strip has turned into a vast graveyard after it had been the largest open prison in the world for more than 15 years.

This came in the statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of State of Qatar to the United Nations in Geneva Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the GCC countries as leader of the Gulf group, within the framework of the "Interactive Dialogue on High Commissioner's report on Human Rights Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," within the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.

The GCC countries, after taking note of the report of the High Commissioner, which clarifies the tragic situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories until Oct. 31, 2023, indicated that the recent escalation is nothing but another manifestation, which may be the ugliest, as the world sees it, of the systematic and ongoing violations that are being added to the record of the occupation, and another chapter of the ongoing suffering and injustice that the Palestinian people face as a result of decades of occupation.

The statement indicated that the GCC countries condemn the continuation of crimes amounting to genocide and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the escalation of acts of violence and indiscriminate bombing carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip using heavy and internationally banned weapons, the forced displacement of the civilian population, the policy of starvation and siege, and the destruction of civil facilities and infrastructure, including homes, schools, and hospitals, in violation and flagrant defiance of international law and international humanitarian law.

The statement pointed out that the GCC countries note with great concern the response of the international community to this crisis, as the disparity has emerged between the declared values of human rights and the indifferent position adopted by many, and highlights the double standards and politicization in this file, expressing the regret of the GCC countries for the observed inaction, which erodes the credibility of the collective commitment to promoting and protecting human rights globally.

The statement reiterated the call to the international community to do justice to the oppressed Palestinian people, to take immediate measures to hold the perpetrator accountable, and to address the root causes of this conflict to activate a credible political peace process to find an urgent solution to the Palestinian issue under the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy, and in a way that fulfills all the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, ending their continued suffering as a result of the ongoing attacks and violations of the Israeli occupation, and the establishment of their independent and internationally recognized state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.