Deputy Governor Of The Eastern Province Receives A Delegation From The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority

Eastern Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, received at his office in the Emirate Diwan the CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, accompanied by several leaders of the authority.

HRH Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province was briefed on a visual

presentation about the GCCIA Project, which is one of the most significant

infrastructure linkage projects approved by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries – may God protect them.

HRH Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province commended the role played

by the authority in enhancing and ensuring the energy security for the

Gulf Cooperation Council countries and addressing the loss of generation

capability in emergency situations.

Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim explained that the project maintains the energy

security continuity for the electrical networks of the Gulf Cooperation

Council countries, achieving the highest levels of reliability and efficiency.

He stated, "This strategic Gulf project has realized technical and economic

benefits for the GCC countries, contributing support during emergencies

and ensuring 100% avoidance of partial or total interruptions in the GCC

electrical networks. This is achieved through immediate support during

emergencies by transmitting the required energy across the electrical

interconnection network, which extends approximately 1,050 kilometers

from Kuwait to the north to the Sultanate of Oman to the south."

He added, "Since the project's inception, nearly 2700 support cases have

been handled. The project has also contributed to savings ranging from

200 to 300 million US dollars annually for the GCC countries. The

cumulative savings for the GCC countries since the project's

commissioning have exceeded three billion US dollars, compared to the

investment and operational costs of the project since its establishment,

which amounted to approximately one and a half billion dollars."

Al Ebrahim pointed out that since the launch of the GCCIA Project, the

project stakeholders have consistently pursued its development and

expansion to align with its ambitious strategic objectives, in order to keep

pace with rapid developments and the increasing growth rates in the

demand for electrical energy within the electrical networks of the GCC

countries. The authority conducted several technical and economic studies

aimed at enhancing reliability during emergencies and exploring the

possibility of expansion beyond the electrical system of the GCC countries

by studying the opportunities for interconnection with neighboring

networks. The studies resulted in the feasibility of implementing three

major projects: expansion of connection with Kuwait, expansion with the

United Arab Emirates, and direct connection with the Sultanate of Oman.

This expansion will enable member countries to receive greater electrical

support during emergencies and facilitate greater energy exchange and

trade among the Gulf countries, expanding beyond the electrical system

of the GCC countries.

Al Ebrahim expressed gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of the

GCC countries – may God protect them – for the support and care

accorded to the authority, and he thanked HRH Deputy Governor of the

Eastern Province for his support and valuable guidance.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Mohammed Al Sheikh, Vice

President for Networks, Dr. Nasser Al Shahrani, Vice President for

Operations, Mr. Muath Al Sheikh, Vice President for Support Services, and

Dr. Ali Al-Bakheet, Director of Public Relations and External

Communications.