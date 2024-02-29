Deputy Governor Of The Eastern Province Receives A Delegation From The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Eastern Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, received at his office in the Emirate Diwan the CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, accompanied by several leaders of the authority.
HRH Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province was briefed on a visual
presentation about the GCCIA Project, which is one of the most significant
infrastructure linkage projects approved by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries – may God protect them.
HRH Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province commended the role played
by the authority in enhancing and ensuring the energy security for the
Gulf Cooperation Council countries and addressing the loss of generation
capability in emergency situations.
Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim explained that the project maintains the energy
security continuity for the electrical networks of the Gulf Cooperation
Council countries, achieving the highest levels of reliability and efficiency.
He stated, "This strategic Gulf project has realized technical and economic
benefits for the GCC countries, contributing support during emergencies
and ensuring 100% avoidance of partial or total interruptions in the GCC
electrical networks. This is achieved through immediate support during
emergencies by transmitting the required energy across the electrical
interconnection network, which extends approximately 1,050 kilometers
from Kuwait to the north to the Sultanate of Oman to the south."
He added, "Since the project's inception, nearly 2700 support cases have
been handled. The project has also contributed to savings ranging from
200 to 300 million US dollars annually for the GCC countries. The
cumulative savings for the GCC countries since the project's
commissioning have exceeded three billion US dollars, compared to the
investment and operational costs of the project since its establishment,
which amounted to approximately one and a half billion dollars."
Al Ebrahim pointed out that since the launch of the GCCIA Project, the
project stakeholders have consistently pursued its development and
expansion to align with its ambitious strategic objectives, in order to keep
pace with rapid developments and the increasing growth rates in the
demand for electrical energy within the electrical networks of the GCC
countries. The authority conducted several technical and economic studies
aimed at enhancing reliability during emergencies and exploring the
possibility of expansion beyond the electrical system of the GCC countries
by studying the opportunities for interconnection with neighboring
networks. The studies resulted in the feasibility of implementing three
major projects: expansion of connection with Kuwait, expansion with the
United Arab Emirates, and direct connection with the Sultanate of Oman.
This expansion will enable member countries to receive greater electrical
support during emergencies and facilitate greater energy exchange and
trade among the Gulf countries, expanding beyond the electrical system
of the GCC countries.
Al Ebrahim expressed gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of the
GCC countries – may God protect them – for the support and care
accorded to the authority, and he thanked HRH Deputy Governor of the
Eastern Province for his support and valuable guidance.
The meeting was attended by Engineer Mohammed Al Sheikh, Vice
President for Networks, Dr. Nasser Al Shahrani, Vice President for
Operations, Mr. Muath Al Sheikh, Vice President for Support Services, and
Dr. Ali Al-Bakheet, Director of Public Relations and External
Communications.
