Jordan Participates In Muscat International Book Fair 2024

Muscat, Feb.29 (Petra) - For 28 years, Jordan took part in Muscat International Book Fair and 45 Jordanian publishing houses participated in the event this year.A number of Jordanian publishing house owners said the fair is one of the "most successful" exhibitions, saying that "the Jordanian pavilion was distinguished."In separate interviews with "Petra," publishers said Jordanian books have a "special imprint," pointing to the demand for Jordanian intellectual production in all parts of the Arab world.They also unanimously agreed on the need to support Jordanian publishers to continue their "distinguished" production, in light of the decline in demand for the paper book.Additionally, they stressed the importance of purchasing the print book for its "special elegance that is completely different from the e-version."Large numbers of Omanis and Arab and foreign communities residing in Oman flocked the fair, which witnessed a large turnout from various age groups, while the organizers allocated days for school and university students to view its contents.The event, which constitutes a cultural platform for publishers, authors, and writers from all over the world, saw approximately 213,000 visitors during the first six days of its launch since last Thursday.