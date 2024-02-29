Smart Toys Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Latest Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled “Smart Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including smart toys market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global smart toys market size reached US$ 15.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.23% during 2024-2032 .

Smart Toys Market Overview:

Smart toys are equipped with sensors, processors, and wireless connectivity, enabling them to interact with children in a variety of ways. These toys can be connected to smartphones, tablets, or other devices, allowing children to control them remotely and access additional features or content. Smart toys come in various forms, including dolls, robots, cars, and educational games. They use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to engage with children and provide personalized learning experiences. Nowadays, smart toys are becoming increasingly popular as parents seek to provide their children with engaging and educational toys that incorporate the latest technologies.

Global Smart Toys Industry Growth:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing demand for interactive and educational toys that incorporate the latest technologies, such as AI, augmented reality (AR), and ML. These technologies provide children with engaging and immersive learning experiences that promote cognitive development and creativity. Another factor driving the market is the rising penetration of internet-connected devices and the growing trend of smart homes.

Smart toys that can be controlled through smartphones, tablets, or other devices offer parents and children greater convenience and ease of use. Furthermore, the increasing focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education is escalating the demand for smart toys that promote coding, robotics, and engineering skills. These toys provide children with hands-on learning experiences that are both fun and educational. Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of smart toys, as parents and children spend more time at home and seek new ways to stay engaged and entertained.

Top Smart Toys Manufacturers Worldwide :



fischertechnik GmbH

Kreyonic Inc.

LeapFrog Enterprises Inc. (VTech Holdings Limited)

Mattel Inc.

Pillar Learning

PlayShifu

Primo Toys

ROYBI Robot

The Lego Group WowWee Group Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Robots

Interactive Games Educational Toys

Breakup by Technology:



Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Others

Breakup by Interfacing Device:



Smartphone Connected

Tablet-Connected Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Breakup by End User:



Toddlers

Pre-Schoolers

School-going Stripling

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

