Telecom Operations Management Market Size Worth USD 116.1 Billion By 2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Telecom Operations Management Market Report by Software Type (Billing and Revenue Management, Customer and Product Management, Service Fulfillment and Assurance, Resource Inventory Management, Network Management, Service Delivery Platform), Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Telecom Operations Management Market Analysis

The global telecom operations management market size reached US$ 70.2 Billion in 2023, projected to reach US$ 116.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Telecom Operations Management Industry:

Increasing Demand for Improved Network Performance:

Telecom operators are currently navigating an environment where consumer expectations for network quality are at an all-time high, which is influencing market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for high-speed internet, seamless connectivity, and reliable service delivery are contributing to the market growth. Along with this, the widespread adoption of remote work culture, high-definition streaming, and cloud computing are propelling the market growth. Besides this, telecom companies are optimizing their network performance meticulously, ensuring that they can handle high data volumes and provide uninterrupted service. It also involves sophisticated network management and operational strategies that can adapt in real-time to varying traffic patterns and resolve issues proactively before they impact the user.

Rising Adoption of IoT and 5G Technologies:

The growing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the rollout of 5G technology are reshaping the telecom industry. Additionally, IoT devices, ranging from smart home gadgets to industrial sensors, require improved network infrastructure capable of handling large volumes of data and ensuring consistent connectivity. Moreover, the introduction of fifth-generation (5G) networks, known for their high-speed, low-latency capabilities, is fundamental in supporting the burgeoning IoT ecosystem, enabling faster data transmission, enhanced connectivity, and improved network efficiency, which represents another major growth-inducing factor. These solutions are designed to efficiently orchestrate and monitor the vast array of connected devices while optimizing the performance of the 5G network.

Growing Focus on Network Security and Data Privacy:

The rising importance of network security and data privacy, especially for telecom operators who manage vast amounts of sensitive data is influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing number of cyberattacks and the potential for data breaches are increasing the focus on implementing improved security measures, contributing to market growth. Moreover, telecom operations management solutions are offering advanced features to safeguard network integrity, monitor for threats in real time, and respond swiftly to potential security incidents, representing another major growth-inducing factor. These solutions help enforce strict security protocols, manage access controls, and ensure that the network complies with relevant data protection regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Accenture plc

Amdocs

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telecom Operations Management Market Report Segmentation:

By Software Type:



Billing and Revenue Management

Customer and Product Management

Service Fulfillment and Assurance

Resource Inventory Management

Network Management Service Delivery Platform

Network management software dominates the market due to its critical role in overseeing telecommunications infrastructures while ensuring optimal performance and security.

By Service:



Planning and Consulting

Operations and Maintenance

System Integration Managed Services

Planning and consulting accounts for the largest market share due to the growing demand by telecom companies seeking expert guidance for strategic decision-making and operational efficiency.

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Cloud-based represents the largest segment due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility, aligning well with the dynamic needs of telecom operations.

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the telecom operations management market is attributed to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and significant investments in technological innovation.

Global Telecom Operations Management Market Trends:

At present, telecom operators are adopting network virtualization technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) to improve network flexibility, efficiency, and scalability which is increasing the need for specialized operations management solutions tailored to virtualized environments. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies are being integrated into operations management systems to enhance network performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and troubleshooting. These capabilities enable telecom operators to optimize resource utilization, reduce downtime, and improve overall service quality. Furthermore, operations management solutions are incorporating advanced security features and compliance capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data due to the growing volume and complexity of cyber threats, thus creating a positive market outlook.

