'Kuldeep Yadav Deserves Grade A Contract, But…,' Says His Childhood Coach Kapil Dev Pandey

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach, Kapil Dev Pandey, feels the Chinaman bowler deserves a Grade A annual contract considering his consistent performance on the international stage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Despite expectations of a significant raise for Kuldeep, he was only promoted to Grade B from Grade C.

Kuldeep showcased his prowess during the 2023 World Cup in India, securing 15 wickets in 11 matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.45. Additionally, in 2023, he displayed his skills in nine T20Is, claiming 14 wickets.

Speaking to IANS, his childhood coach Kapil said,“Kuldeep is perhaps one of the best in the world, at the moment. He should have been promoted to Grade A. He has been performing consistently well, but I am sure he will achieve that place soon.”

“Whatever, opportunity he is getting currently, he is delivering tremendously. I spoke to him a few days back and told him to keep up the spirit and don't bother about anything else and focus only on the game,” he added.