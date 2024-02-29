Ajloun Cable Car Suspends Operations Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) has announced the temporary closure of the Ajloun Cable Car to visitors on Thursday.The JFDZG cited the strong wind speed in the region as the reason for the suspension, it further indicated that the duration of the closure may be prolonged based on the evolving weather conditions.In light of this development, the JFDZG urged all visitors, citizens, and residents interested in visiting the cable car to contact the dedicated hotline at 0782111265 for the latest updates and information.