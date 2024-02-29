KL Rahul Ruled Out Of Dharamshala Test; Bumrah Returns: BCCI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Rahul hasn't played after the first Test against England at Hyderabad. Ahead of the second Test at Visakhapatnam, the BCCI had said in a statement that Rahul would be missing the match due to complaining of pain in right quadriceps.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," it said in a statement.

The board further said that ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, "will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the fifth Test."

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to join the Tamil Nadu side for the Ranji Trophy semifinal match against Mumbai, scheduled from March 2 to 6 in Nagpur.

"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," it added.

The fifth and final Test commences on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India's updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.