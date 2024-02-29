Main Killer On UAE Roads Is DISTRACTED DRIVING WHAT Distracts Motorists? Study

“Al Wathba Insurance teamed up with RoadSafetyUAE to analyze the extent and the root causes of distracted driving which is the main contributor to fatalities on our roads. The results and insights of this YouGov study will help stakeholders to work on initiatives aimed at addressing these very root causes. The study also analyzed the extent to which motorists are distracted, and the respondents' perception of how to drive in a less distracted manner. Commissioning this study is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and we are certain that the proof points of our commitment will benefit the society.”, states Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Finance and Operations Officer of Al Wathba Insurance.

“Motorists are aware of the dangers of distracted driving, but at the same time, a high percentage admits to drive in a distracted manner. Distractions stem from the driver's own behavior, behavior of others in the car and from external factors. It is of utmost importance that motorists reflect on these sources of distraction and to overcome them, to benefit themselves, their passengers and other road users! The mobile phone comes on top of the list of distractions, but motorist define the simple 'switch off or on silent' as the remedy to fix their distractions. We call on all involved stakeholders to address their respective audiences, and in particular the eco-system of mobile operators and mobile phone brands, with their powerful consumer reach. Distracted driving is the main killer on our roads, and corporations, governmental bodies, the media, and the road users can help us make a difference!”, adds Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE.

90% of the respondents state that they think distracted driving is dangerous, the study conducted in January 2024 by YouGov with a representative sample of 1,001 UAE residents (n=1,001) shows.

Only 81% are always fully concentrated, which means that one out of five motorists around us does not pay full attention. This number even reaches a ratio of 1 out of 4 in certain segments, like with very young drivers in the age bracket from 19-24 years with only 77%, Arab Expats 74% and Westerners 76%. It goes without saying, that 100% of motorists need to be always fully concentrated while behind the wheel!

Here are the top 5 root causes of distracted driving:

1. 33% claim that the use of mobile phones distracts them. The age bracket 25–34-year-old is more affected (39%), Arab Expats (44%) and drivers in Sharjah (58%). 22% claim in addition, that hands-free calls distract them, with more males being distracted (26%) and a whopping 48% of Emiratis. Summarizing, these 2 related root causes stand for 55% of perceived distraction and hence, they clearly are the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed!

2. The behavior of other drivers (44%) is a massive distraction. Females (55%) are more affected than the average, as are older motorists in the age bracket 45 years and older (63%), Westerners (68%) as well as drivers in Sharjah (49%) and Abu Dhabi (48%). Motorists must be aware of the impact of their behavior on fellow road users. The cure is to display a truly caring attitude for others! We need to drive with each other, not against each other.

3. The navigation system is seen as a source of distraction by 28%, with the highest values in the segments 35–44-year-old (38%) and Westerners (37%).

4. The complex road system also distracts 28% of respondents, again with the highest values in the segments 35–44-year-old (42%) and Westerners (41%), but also Emiratis (39%).

5. Reaching for objects in the vehicle (21%) is the last of the top 5 distractions, with Females (30%) and Westerners (29%) being more effected.

Below is an overview of all the analyzed forms of driving distractions: