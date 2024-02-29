Qatar Businesses Urged To Be Part Of India's Growth Journey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Pramod Prabhakaran | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: India's Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, H E Ashwini Vaishnaw during an interaction with Qatari and Indian businessmen at a luncheon meeting organised by the Indian Business and Professionals Council, Qatar urged them to be a part of India's growth journey. Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul was also present at the function.

“Next ten years, India will grow at a rate of 6 to 8%. So, make your business plans accordingly. Make sure that you are part of this growth journey. There are many opportunities to collaborate. We have had discussions on how we can develop railway terminals, shipping, and ports in India, using Qatar's expertise and it is also an investment opportunity. I also had discussions on how we can jointly develop chips, chipsets, and semiconductors. Multiple opportunities are there. Please be a part of this journey,” he said during his speech.

The Indian Minister was in Qatar to participate in the Web Summit Qatar 2024. At the Web Summit, Minister Vaishnaw addressed an afternoon session and shared how growth in physical as well as digital public infrastructure supported by innovative use of technology in governance is bringing rapid transformation to the Indian economy and society.

He also addressed a community reception organised by the Embassy and Indian community organisations and shared the foundational steps undertaken in India in recent years.

Talking about the digital advancements India is witnessing in various fields, the Minister said:“India's digital payment system UPI is already being used in Singapore, France and UAE now, and 30 more countries are evaluating it, including Japan.”

“There is an opportunity to take it to Qatar and then to other places.” He also invited investors to be part of the booming startup ecosystem in India.“If you want to participate in India's startup journey, then please come over. We will help you invest at any point in the growth of the startups, whether you want to come at the initial part, the middle part or at the growth stage. But if you want to really capture value, then look at developing some incubation centres that will help capture huge value,” he told the businesspeople present at the meeting.

The Minister's visit allowed both sides to exchange ideas on further broadening India-Qatar partnership in various areas.