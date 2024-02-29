(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mr. Arjun Dhanak of Kanz Jewels Clinches Youngest MD Award at The Retail Jeweller Dubai Forum







Dubai, February 27, 2024 – The prestigious 5th edition of The Retail Jeweller Dubai Forum, themed 'Next-Gen Retail,' unfolded today at The Hyatt Regency, Deira, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the retail jewellery industry in the GCC region. Among the highlights of the event was the recognition of Mr. Arjun Dhanak, the dynamic leader of Kanz Jewels, who was honored with the Youngest Managing Director Award.





The forum convened eminent experts, stakeholders, and top jewellers from across the Middle East and beyond, fostering a platform for intense brainstorming and groundbreaking exchange of ideas on the future trajectory of the retail jewellery industry. Key discussions centered around emerging business trends, imperative retail transformations, and the pivotal role of technology in shaping the Next-Gen jewellery retail business landscape in the GCC region.





Mr. Arjun Dhanak's remarkable achievement as the Youngest Managing Director underscores his visionary leadership and innovative approach in steering Kanz Jewels towards unparalleled success. His dedication, strategic acumen, and commitment to excellence have not only propelled Kanz Jewels to new heights but have also set a benchmark for aspiring entrepreneurs in the industry.





Commenting on his accolade, Mr. Arjun Dhanak expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of embracing innovation and adaptability in an ever-evolving market. He stated, 'It is truly an honor to receive the Youngest MD Award amidst such esteemed peers and industry veterans. This recognition reaffirms our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation at Kanz Jewels. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the retail jewellery industry, we remain committed to harnessing the power of technology and driving transformative change that delivers exceptional value to our customers.'





The Retail Jeweller Dubai Forum serves as a catalyst for driving collaboration, innovation, and growth within the retail jewellery sector, laying the groundwork for a vibrant and resilient industry ecosystem in the GCC region and beyond