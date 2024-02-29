               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Solar Panels To Be Installed On The Roofs Of Social Facilities In Four Regions Of Uzbekistan


2/29/2024 12:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Andijan, Namangan, Ferghana and Surkhandarya regions of Uzbekistan, it is planned to install solar panels on the roofs of social facilities and family houses, which were included in the “iron notebook”. This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily news agency.

A tender has been announced for the installation of solar panels. The Ministry of Energy notes that the total capacity of solar panels will be 7 MW.

The project will be implemented at the initiative of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) as part of corporate social responsibility.

Companies interested in participating in the project are invited to submit their applications by 11 March 2024.

MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107914722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search