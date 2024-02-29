Solar Panels To Be Installed On The Roofs Of Social Facilities In Four Regions Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Andijan, Namangan, Ferghana and Surkhandarya regions of
Uzbekistan, it is planned to install solar panels on the roofs of
social facilities and family houses, which were included in the
“iron notebook”. This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of
Energy, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily news
agency.
A tender has been announced for the installation of solar
panels. The Ministry of Energy notes that the total capacity of
solar panels will be 7 MW.
The project will be implemented at the initiative of ACWA Power
(Saudi Arabia) as part of corporate social responsibility.
Companies interested in participating in the project are invited
to submit their applications by 11 March 2024.
