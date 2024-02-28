Vinbrain And Global Fund Continue Joining Forces To Tackle Vietnam's Tuberculosis Challenge Through AI In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - VinBrain , a pioneering AI HealthTech company within Vingroup conglomerate, has officially signed a commercial agreement with Global Fund to transfer Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for Tuberculosis (TB) screening and detection as part of Vietnam's National Tuberculosis Prevention Campaign. VinBrain is the sole entity chosen for this agreement with Global Fund in 2024. DrAidTM for TB Screening , a solution developed from VinBrain's innovative and visionary approach to applying advanced technology, aligns with the stringent criteria of the Fund, contributing to community health and progress.
MENAFN28022024003551001712ID1107914575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.