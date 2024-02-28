British Council Celebrates Success Of 102 High-Achieving Students

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The British Council in Jordan hosted the 18th edition of the Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards. The awards honour students who have achieved top marks in the IGCSE, International GCSE, International AS & A Level, GCE, and GCSE exams by Cambridge Assessment International Examinations, Pearson Edexcel, and OxfordAQA.

The awards were established in 2003 with the support of Her Majesty Queen Rania, who is committed to foster excellence in education in Jordan and internationally, according to a British Council statement.



The ceremony recognised and celebrated the achievements of 102 students who have followed the UK International Curriculum in Jordan as well as 7 distinguished teachers who were recognised for their excellence. The event also paid tribute to the inspirational teachers and parents who have helped these high-achieving students reach their full potential and have played a crucial role in their success.

“The Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, teachers, and parents in Jordan,” said Ameera Mannaa, British Council Director Exams – MENA North.



“At the British Council, we are committed to support the development of education systems in Jordan and promote international cooperation and understanding. This ceremony is an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students, and to recognise the important role that education plays in shaping the future.” The statement said.



The ceremony attendees encompassed over 450 guests, 70 representatives from British Council Partner Schools and representatives from UK awarding bodies, Cambridge, Pearson, and Oxford AQA.

