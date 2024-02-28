Jordanian Artist Hussein Alazaat's 'Memories Of The Coming Day' Deciphers His Art Oeuvre At 'Arab Design Now' Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) While giving vent to creativity through his art oeuvre and book trove, Jordanian artist Hussein Alazaat has left a mark at the ongoing 'Arab Design Now' exhibition, held within the programmes of the first edition of Design Doha Biennial at M7 of Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD).

Named 'Memories of the Coming Day', Hussein's exhibition puts the focus on multi-dimensional Arab art, calligraphy and typography while shedding light on the vividity of styles and techniques. The exhibits are the testaments of how Alazaat's artistic journey from a young age to mastery evolved while learning and showcasing his artistic skill.

“As a child, I exhibited a fascination with creativity and engaged in drawing with an obsession with Arabic calligraphy, design and Islamic art. I am blessed with a love for the world of archaeology and a sense of history, personal initiatives, and enlightened collaborations. It's a great honour to mark my journey of creativity at 'Arab Design Now'. To design the letters and calligraphy on the banknotes of my country is a dream that came true,” Alazaat told Gulf Times.

'Memories of the Coming Day' resonates with the idea of preserving memory, which, according to Alazaat, is the oldest and best weapon.“Memory is also our gateway to tomorrow. Without the past, there is no future; this is the simple reality,” the Amman based designer and calligraphy artist said. Known for the multi-dimensional approach, Alazaat's works incorporate design, calligraphy, and visual identity to highlight the Arabic identity.

'The Beautiful Books Trove' at 'Memories of the Coming Day' is a homage to modern-era graphic design and typography from the Arab world. Originally housed at Alazaat's Elharf House in Amman, 'The Beautiful Books Trove' at the exhibition offers a curated selection of reproductions of children's publications from the 1960s, '70s and '80s. It reflects his passion for typography, illustration and literature.

Alazaat started to collect books and printed matter from a young age. He has a penchant for skimming through bookshops, flea markets and warehouses in search of rare books and printed matter, which he calls the hidden gems.“My journeys helped me secure the exquisite collection of rare books,” he said. At the exhibition, Alazaat has earned praise from the visitors for his relentless efforts to add rare books to his collection. For many book lovers, most of the books here lend a feel of nostalgic old good days of reading.

Alazaat runs ALAZAAT Studio in Amman to activate the Arabian identity in design, cultural experiences and contemporary art practices through the integration of innovative interaction concepts. It's a place of creative consultation services that allows him to keep the charm of Arabic art intact.

