DJI Strengthens Its Platform In The Metaverse With Innovative Projects And A Scientific Session 'Introduction To The Impact Of Algorithms'

The DJI Public Prosecution Investigations Office is integrated with the DJI Litigation Hall.

Harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence through the window of the future to benefit from the best models for judgments and judicial decisions.

Establishing a virtual crime scene theatre enhances the capabilities of the targets in legal procedures. Presents a 'recorded scientific session' on its platform in the Metaverse, titled 'An Introduction to the Impact of Algorithms,' focusing on the role of artificial intelligence and its ability to enhance judicial processes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with the events of UAE Innovates and continuing its mission to raise awareness and offer unique and pioneering training approaches for its intended audience, the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) unveiled exceptional projects designed to create an engaging environment that caters to the future requirements of judiciary members.

In pursuit of its strategy to elevate the standards of judicial training and development curricula, DJI remains committed to enhancing its presence in the Metaverse by developing three groundbreaking projects. These include the DJI Public Prosecution Investigations Office, the 'Window of the Future' designed to showcase exemplary models of judgments and judicial decisions utilising artificial intelligence, and the virtual crime scene theatre.

Through its Metaverse platform, the Dubai Judicial Institute is dedicated to aligning with the strategic plans of the judicial system and its associated entities in the Emirate of Dubai. These endeavours are in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and overseen by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council. The goal is to enhance the development of the judicial system in the Emirate through proactive goals, projects, and initiatives that anticipate its future needs.

These innovative projects will enhance knowledge and expertise among targeted individuals, enrich legislation with insights from the conducted sessions, reduce procedural and operational expenses, and ensure accessibility to projects for a limitless number of local and global beneficiaries. Furthermore, they play a pivotal role in preparing targeted groups to envision the future of legal and judicial systems, empowering them to devise optimal solutions and effectively address upcoming challenges.

Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, said:“In our forthcoming plan to expand our platform on the Metaverse, we aspire to incorporate exceptional methodologies and techniques aimed at augmenting the functional and cognitive capacities of judiciary members and legal professionals. Our objective is to excel in implementing best practices pertaining to contemporary qualitative issues, thereby bolstering the proactive capabilities of the judicial system in the UAE. This initiative aligns with our institute's endeavour to pioneer the adoption of Metaverse technology across various programmes, establishing our presence as the first judicial training institution to do so. Moreover, it contributes to the realisation of the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation and Dubai's Metaverse strategy, positioning the emirate as a leading hub for impactful Metaverse applications in the realm of judicial training and advancing the sustainable development goals in human resource investment.”