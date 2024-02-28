Qatar, France forge closer bonds with USD10.81B investment plan

(MENAFN) During the official visit of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Paris, an ambitious investment plan worth 10 billion euros (USD10.81 billion) was unveiled, aimed at fostering stronger bilateral relations between Qatar and France. The joint French-Qatari statement outlined that Qatari investments will be directed towards startups and investment funds in France over the period spanning from 2024 to 2030. This strategic initiative underscores the enduring trade and military ties that have long bound the two nations together.



The investment plan is poised to encompass a diverse array of economic sectors, with a particular focus on areas vital to both countries' economic growth and innovation. Key sectors earmarked for investment include energy transition, semiconductors, aerospace, artificial intelligence, health, and tourism. This concerted effort reflects a shared commitment to advancing economic collaboration and fostering technological advancement between Qatar and France.



Against the backdrop of Qatar's strategic shift towards bolstering its economic influence regionally and internationally, this significant investment plan serves as a testament to the country's proactive approach in expanding its footprint in crucial and innovative economic sectors across major global markets. The announcement underscores Qatar's dedication to forging mutually beneficial partnerships and driving economic development both at home and abroad. This move is likely to deepen economic integration and cooperation between Qatar and France, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual prosperity in the years ahead.

