France, Qatar celebrate partnership, call for ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) During Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim's initial leg of a two-day state visit to France, diplomatic collaboration and endeavors to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza took center stage.



The visit witnessed a series of declarations indicating a strengthening of economic, security, and cultural bonds between Qatar and France. French President Emmanuel Macron characterized Qatar as a "friend" and a "loyal strategic partner" amidst these developments.



Paris and Doha's 50-year-old ties are based on “the same attachment to peace and international order, the same commitment for the development of diplomatic solutions”, Mr Macron stated.



Addressing Sheikh Tamim during a state dinner attended by over a hundred Qatari and French officials, Mr. Macron praised the Qatari Emir's "personal role" in enhancing the relationship between the two nations.



“I want to reiterate my gratitude for your crucial role and the role of your diplomacy … in freeing hostages [in Gaza] and, in particular, our hostages,” declared Mr Macron on Tuesday. “You have already done so much.”



This marks the initial formal visit by a Qatari head of state to France since Sheikh Tamim's father, Sheikh Hamad, was received by Nicolas Sarkozy, the President of France at that time, in 2009.

MENAFN28022024000045015839ID1107911030