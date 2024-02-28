Sony plans to cut workforce in PlayStation division by 8 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Sony, the Japanese multinational technology conglomerate, disclosed its plans to reduce its workforce within the PlayStation division by approximately 8 percent, equating to around 900 employees.



"We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming, so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community," it stated in a release.



"PlayStation Studios’ London Studio will close in its entirety," it further mentioned.



Liverpool-based Firesprite and Amsterdam-based Guerrilla Games, both first-party developers for PlayStation Studios, are also expected to undergo reductions as part of the restructuring efforts.



Moreover, the decision will impact various US-based studios and groups, including Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, as well as Sony's technology, creative, and support teams. The affected employees in the US will receive notifications regarding the move later on Tuesday, as confirmed by the company.



This move comes amidst a broader trend in the US technology sector, where numerous companies have been implementing job cuts since the final quarter of the previous year.



Challenges such as decreased income and declining advertising revenue have prompted organizations like Expedia, DocuSign, Snap, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, to lay off thousands of workers.

