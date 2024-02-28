Canadian Military Trains Ukrainian Defenders To Provide Tactical Combat Casualty Care

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed how they train Ukrainian defenders to provide tactical combat casualty care.

According to Ukrinform, this is said in a post on the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER.

“Saving lives in a combat zone is not easy. That's why the Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel deployed on Operation UNIFIER are teaching Armed Forces of Ukraine members how to safely and effectively administer first aid to injured soldiers and evacuate them,” the report reads.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months, the training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.

Photo credit: UNIFIER