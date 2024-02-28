Lubinets, UN Monitoring Mission Head Discuss Violations Of Ukrainians' Rights In TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, met with Daniel Belle, the Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), to discuss the violations of Ukrainian citizens' rights in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of the country.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Lubinets said that they had discussed also the issues of civilian hostages and prisoners of war.

Lubinets brought up the matter of the Monitoring Mission's reports, which detail war crimes committed by the Russian army against civilians and instances of human rights violations by the Russian Federation.

calls for creation of international coalition on return of civilian hostage

“I requested that these reports, based on verified facts, be heard at various UN platforms to elicit appropriate responses from UN member states regarding Russia,” Lubinets stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in his video address to the UN Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for every effort to bring Russia to justice for its crimes against Ukraine and urged countries to join the Peace Formula.

Photo: Ombudsman of Ukraine