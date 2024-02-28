Trigger Happy Studios, Shashank Khaitan’S Mentor Disciple Entertainment Team Up For Multi-Film Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Trigger Happy Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment have joined forces to reshape the contours of Indian cinema and storytelling with innovation and global influence.

The partnership is spearheaded by filmmaker-producer Shashank Khaitan, who is known for directing films like 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath ki Dulhania' and 'Dhadak', and is also a prolific producer.

The partnership sets a precedent for large-scale multi-content deals across the spectrum of mediums led by accomplished directors.

As a producer, Shashank has films like 'Good Newwz','Govinda Naam Mera' and his upcoming much anticipated release 'Yoddha', produced in collaboration with Dharma Productions, to his credit.

Talking about the inception of Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Shashank said: "Mentor Disciple Entertainment was born out of a passion for storytelling and a dedication to nurturing talent across all facets of filmmaking. This partnership with Trigger Happy Studios marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we combine our creative vision with their global expertise to redefine Indian cinema.”

He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in the pipeline. For his part, Shashank will introduce new talent and also produce a wide range of content alongside other creatives under this collaboration.

Amit Chandrra, CEO of Trigger Happy Studios, said: "Our partnership and investment shows our unwavering dedication to fostering creativity and empowering emerging talents. It's about cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of diverse talents nationwide. Together, our aim is to revolutionise the storytelling panorama in India.”

Trigger Happy Studios recently unveiled their vision with support from global powerhouse Hakuhodo.

Jigyasa Sharma, Studio Head of Trigger Happy Studios, said:“Some partnerships are beyond just collaboration; it embodies collective vision and this is one of those. We aim to bring in newer storytelling norms in India. This signifies our joint dedication to pushing creative boundaries and paving the way for fresh stories that reflect the warp and weave of the country.”

As Bollywood continues to evolve, Trigger Happy Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment remain steadfast in their mission to create value and forge lasting connections with audiences worldwide.