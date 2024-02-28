Middle East Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Corrugated Boxes Market Report by Material (Virgin Corrugated Boxes, Recycled Corrugated Boxes), Application (Food and Beverages, Electrical and Electronics Goods, Personal Care and Household Goods, Glassware and Ceramics, Textile Goods, Chemicals, Paper Products, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 “, The Middle East corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 9.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% during 2024-2032.
Corrugated is a type of material that is formed into a series of parallel ridges and grooves and is used to make boxes, cartons, and other containers. It is versatile and can be easily customized to meet specific packaging needs of various sectors. It can be easily printed with branding, product information, and marketing messages, enhancing brand visibility. It has insulation properties, helping to regulate temperature and protect temperature-sensitive products. It is lightweight and cost-effective as compared to other packaging materials. It is highly recyclable, which benefits in reducing environmental impact. As it assists in providing reliable protection for packaged goods during handling, shipping, and storage, the demand for corrugated is increasing in the Middle East.
Middle East Corrugated Boxes Market and Drivers
At present, rising preferences for branded and aesthetically pleasing packaging represent one of the primary factors strengthening the growth of the market in the Middle East. Additionally, the increasing adoption of corrugated packaging, as it can be tailored with features, such as handles, windows, and inserts, to enhance functionality and appeal, is contributing to the market growth in the region. Apart from this, the growing demand for corrugated packaging due to its ease of handling is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about environmental issues and the importance of sustainable packaging solutions is propelling the market growth in the Middle East. Besides this, innovations, such as digital printing and automation, are improving efficiency and reducing costs, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for corrugated packaging for packaging food products is bolstering the market growth in the region. In line with this, the growing demand for corrugated packaging solutions on account of the thriving e-commerce sector is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among the masses is impelling the market growth.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Material Insights:
Virgin Corrugated Boxes Recycled Corrugated Boxes
Application Insights:
Food and Beverages Electrical and Electronics Goods Personal Care and Household Goods Glassware and Ceramics Textile Goods Chemicals Paper Products Others
Country
Insights:
Turkey Saudi Arabia Egypt UAE Iran Oman Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Al Kifah Paper Products Al Rumanah Packaging Al Watania Paper Products (WAPER) Arab Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd- Waraq Arabian Packaging Dunapack Packaging Gulf Carton Factory Company International Paper Company Middle East Packages LLC Middle East Paper Company-MEPCO National Paper Company Limited-Napco National Unipack Containers & Carton Products United Carton Industries Company World Pack Industries LLC
