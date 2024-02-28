Azerbaijan Has Capacity To Produce AI-95: Expert Gives Positive Predictions For This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The crisis related to climate and ecology present many
priorities as commitments for Azerbaijan, like other countries. For
this reason, Euro 5 standards have been applied in order to reduce
the carbon monoxide emitted by vehicles in a short period of time.
The new standards also take into account the quality of the fuel,
its octane power, as well as the level of emissions it releases
into the air. For this purpose, many cars are already regulated
with AI-95 octane fuel and presented to the consumer.
Although electric cars are not widespread in Azerbaijan, many
new generation gasoline-powered cars no longer come with AI-92
octane. The decision proposed by the State Customs Committee,
especially regarding the old cars imported into the country, has
caused some questions after the decision.
Recall that last year, SOCAR announced that AI-95 gasoline would
be produced in Azerbaijani plants. In addition to this, the State
Customs Committee proposed restricting the import of vehicles older
than 7 years after the production period for ecological reasons,
and the bill was passed, stating that vehicles manufactured before
2013 would not be allowed into the country. In this case, there is
a serious demand for AI-95 fuel in Azerbaijan. It even made the
production of this type of gasoline in Azerbaijan very
necessary.
It should be noted that Uzbekistan is going to buy AI-92
gasoline from Azerbaijan, as well.
In 2023, Azerbaijan sold 33,112 tons ($23.01 million) of
automobile gasoline abroad.
In such a case, the question arises, when will the production of
AI-95 be started in Azerbaijan?
Expert in transport Elmaddin Muradlı told Azernews that the production of AI-95 gasoline in
Azerbaijan has already been initiated. However, he added that it is
delaying for some reasons.
"Let me note that SOCAR officially informed about the production
of AI-95 in the country. The plant should have been put into
operation last year, and AI-95 and Premium gasoline should have
been produced in Azerbaijan.
This process is expected to be completed this year and we hope
that when AI-95 and premium gasolines are produced in Azerbaijan,
the price of gasoline will also decrease," he said.
The expert also thinks that Azerbaijan is capable of
implementing this. And as the regards the current price of the fuel
in the country, E.Muradli added that this is related to the cost of
transport.
"I can say with certainty that Azerbaijan has all the
possibilities to produce AI-95 gasoline. Moreover, if we switch to
AI-95 fuel in the country, the state will take measures for
this.
At present, high prices of AI-95 and premium fuel are worrying
buyers. The prices are revealed on the road, that is, one liter of
AI-95 currently costs two manats due to transportation and
logistics costs," the expert added.
Elmaddin Muradli also considered the ban on importing old cars
to the country as a positive step. He said that bringing old cars
to the country causes a number of serious problems.
"In Azerbaijan, old cars cause serious damage to the environment
in addition to the ecology. Old, defective cars often cause
accidents. On the other hand, the increase on traffic of these
types of cars prevents the increase in demand for AI-95 gasoline.
As this type of gasoline is not used much in the country, the
production is also delayed. In any case, if this plant becomes
operational, I hope that certain changes will occur."
