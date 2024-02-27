Samsung Allows Android Users To Experience Galaxy AI Features

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: Samsung announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through a new One UI 6.1 update engineered to further the democratization of mobile AI.

The company has now announced that the 'Try Galaxy' application is available on the Android system, allowing owners of non-Samsung phones to experience its artificial intelligence.

Once users enter the application, tutorial programs and interactive content assist them in navigation.

Galaxy AI include features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Generative Edit and Circle to Search with Google.