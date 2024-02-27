Katara Opens Monochrome Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) opened the Monochrome Exhibition for the Art Space group at Katara Building No. 1.

The opening was attended by the Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Deputy General Manager and Director of Human Resources at Katara Saif Saad Al Dosari, and a group of artists and supporters.







The exhibition, which was opened last night and will continue until March 10, features 50 paintings by 25 artists.

Monochrome is a technique using a single colour with its lighter and darker shades to create artistic work. The artist's role is to give a complete feeling by embodying the visual scene using only one colour.