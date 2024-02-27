Nauseda Calls For Using Frozen Russian Assets To Rebuild Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called for comprehensive assistance to Ukraine until its victory, the use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT .

"We must support Ukraine until victory by providing various financial, military and humanitarian support, strengthening sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus, demanding that the aggressor Russia be held accountable for war and other crimes, using frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine," Nausėda said on Tuesday after a meeting with Maltese President George Vella.

The Lithuania president emphasized that "the future of European security is being decided in Ukraine."

Nausėda also called for the completion of the European Council's negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership and added that in this way "the space of freedom, democracy and the rule of law will be expanded."

In his turn, President of Malta George Vella said that Russia's attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, which have been going on for two years, have become another reminder of the illegal war and aggression carried out in full violation of international law.

On Tuesday, President of the Republic of Malta George Vella and his wife Miriam are paying an official visit to Lithuania.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, following a meeting in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, said that the West was lagging behind Russia in the production of military equipment and ammunition .

