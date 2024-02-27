               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Composition Of Ukrainian National Team For Sprint Of Junior World Biathlon Championships Has Been Determined


2/27/2024 7:14:34 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Biathlon World Junior Championships will continue in Otepaa, Estonia, with the junior sprint race on Wednesday, February 28.

At 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time, Ukraine will be represented by Vitaliy Mandzin (32nd starting number), Stepan Kinash (51st), Bohdan Borkovsky (75th) and Serhiy Suprun (97th), Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainians Olena Horodna (9th), Iryna Shevchenko (29th), Polina Putsko (58th) and Valeriia Sheygas (83rd) will compete in the junior sprint at 14.00.

In total, 193 biathletes will take the start.

On February 29, the 2024 IBU World Junior Championships will continue with mass starts.

Photo: Getty Images

