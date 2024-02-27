Belgium Assists Ukraine, But Does Not Send Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgium will consistently support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression by supplying aid and necessary equipment but does not intend to send its military into the fight

The head of the country's military department, Ludivine Dedonder, said this, according to Ukrinform, the Belgian media outlet The Brussels Times reported.

The Belgian Defence Ministry has emphasized the continued provision of material aid to Ukraine, stating that "all necessary material aid" remains a "priority" for Belgium. This is how she responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. Belgium prefers to provide material assistance to Ukraine rather than sending troops," the publication says.

Ukraine counts on's participation in reconstruction projects - PM

The country will provide €611 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, as well as "actively participating in six coalitions backing the Ukrainian armed forces and their training."

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the future France does not rule out the participation of European troops in the war in Ukraine.