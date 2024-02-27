Kuwait Cabinet Applauds Peaceful, Orderly Nat'l Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet reviewed, during its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the efforts to organize and secure the celebrations marking the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah apprised the meeting of the preparations made by the security and traffic personnel to set the stage for the celebrations.

The Cabinet appreciated the efforts of the leaders and personnel of the Interior Ministry under Sheikh Fahad to ensure the safety and orderliness of the celebrations, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji following the meeting.

The Cabinet thanked the citizens and expatriates for their positive response to instructions of the Ministry of Interior, which reduced the negative behaviors and reflected the civilized aspect of the celebrations.

It extolled the diligent work made by the standing committee on national days, under its president Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi and general coordinator Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to ensure exemplary organization of the celebrations.

The meeting thanked the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the other sisterly Arab and friendly countries for sharing Kuwaiti festivities on the state and popular levels, which materialized the depth of Kuwait's relations with these countries.

It paid homage to the honorable martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the dear homeland, expressing hope more prosperity and progress for Kuwait under its wise leadership.

The meeting approved a draft decree inviting the voters to elect new members of the National Assembly (parliament) on April 4, 2024, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for final endorsement.

During the meeting, President of the Government Performance Follow-Up Agency (GPF) Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah updated the Cabinet on the following projects;

First, the refurbishment of the 'Derwaza' (gate) of Alabd-Alrazzaq,

Second, the New Terminal of Kuwait Airport (T-2),

And, third, the heritage village on Abdullah Al-Ahmad St.

The Cabinet spoke highly of the diligent efforts being made by GPF president Sheikh Ahmad Mishal and staffers to review the progress of the government projects.

It tasked the competent state agencies with cooperation with GPF and implementing the recommendations of the Agency's report.

The Cabinet agreed a recommendation from the Ministry of Interior to accept a donation from Kuwait Finance House for the designing, building and equipping one of the facilities of the Ministry.

The Cabinet appreciated the donation as a kind gesture that reflects the genuine values of the sons of Kuwait and loyalty to the homeland. (Pickup previous)









