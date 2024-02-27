Rajya Sabha Elections: RLD Mlas Herald Imminent Alliance With BJP, Jayant Chaudhary Directs All 9 Votes To NDA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All nine MLAs of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary have voted for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha elections 2024. The RLD's vote went to NDA on Jayant Chaudhary's directions, party leader Guddu Chaudhary said after polling in the Rajya Sabha elections MLA Guddu Chaudhary said,“Our 9 MLAs have voted in favour of NDA as per the party president Jayant Chaudhary's directions.” Budhana MLA Rajpal Singh Baliyan has also confirmed that all nine MLAs have voted in the favour of the BJP nine RLD MLAs who have voted for the NDA are Rajpal Singh Baliyan, Ajay Kumar (Chhaprauli), Anil Kumar (Purkazi), Ashraf Ali Khan (Thana Bhawan), Ghulam Mohammad ( Siwalkhas), Chandan Chauhan (Meerapur), Pradeep Kumar Singh (Sadabad), Prasann Kumar (Shamli) and Madan Bhaiyya (Khatauli).Jayant Chaudhary's support to the BJP has come weeks after the rumours of RLD joining hands with the NDA started floating, despite his party announcing their alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) on January 19 for the Lok Sabha polls gratitude for the Centre after announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh sent the Opposition into a huddle. Appreciating the Central government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation Read | 'Had to make decision in short time': Jayant Chaudhary amid RLD-NDA alliance buzz\"What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision,\" he said asked about his comment in the rumours of his party joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Jayant Chaudhary said \" \"Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko.\" [Is there anything left? How can I deny this?]-- indicating an imminent alliance with the saffron party.

