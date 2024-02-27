Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Demands Apology From K'taka CM Over 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologise for the alleged incident of raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha after the declaration of Rajya Sabha election results.

In a closely-fought contest in Karnataka, all three Congress candidates -- Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G.C. Chandrashekhar -- emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday.

Later it was alleged that some supporters of Hussain raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Assembly premises while celebrating his victory.

In a video statement, Joshi said,“Today the elections to the Rajya Sabha were held, in which the BJP won one seat and the Congress won three seats. During the celebrations of Naseer Hussain's victory, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha for the second time, the media is reporting that the slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised.

“The slogans were raised inside the premises of the Vidhana Soudha. This is highly condemnable. I have said this before, whenever the Congress comes to power or wins elections, anti-nationals and pro-Pakistani elements get encouragement. I strongly condemn today's development and urge the police, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to boot them into prison.

“I have seen the statement of Naseer Hussain claiming that nothing of that sort happened and claiming that the media is spreading the news. This is not correct. There should be an investigation and those who are responsible for the incident must be arrested.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should tender his apology. This is not a simple incident. It is highly condemnable to encourage anti-national feelings.”

Meanwhile, Naseer Hussain has said that his supporters had raised the slogan 'Naseer Hussain Zindabad', and not waht a section of the media is claiming.

"Let there be an investigation. In the present day, technology is advanced... It might be a conspiracy," he said.