Russia Arrests Oppositionist Gudkov In Absentia, Who Spoke About Massacres In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Moscow arrested politician Dmitry Gudkov in absentia on charges of spreading "fakes" about the Russian army.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

In October 2023, Gudkov himself announced the initiation of a case against him, outlining the court's decision. The reason was the video "What did Putin's war in Ukraine lead to?" published on the politician's channel in April 2022.

According to the investigation, the video contains "false information about the massacres of civilians in Bucha, Irpen and Borodyanka". The military of the aggressor country is accused of attacks on civilians and other war crimes in these cities.

Under the article charged against Gudkov, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Explaining complex things in simple words:'s death

Gudkov was a member of the State Duma from 2011 to 2016. He ran as a member of the A Just Russia party but was expelled in 2013. In 2021, Gudkov left Russia. The oppositionist strongly condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported, in December 2023, the Russian Interior Ministry put Gudkov on the wanted list . Earlier, in February 2023, the Russian authorities declared him a foreign agent.