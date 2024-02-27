Climate protestors assault Monet painting

(MENAFN) In a bold act of protest, climate activists from the group 'Riposte Alimentaire' (Food Response) targeted a Claude Monet masterpiece, 'Springtime' (aka 'The Reader'), at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon. The activists threw soup at the 1872 painting, which depicts a young woman reading a book in a field. Despite the protective glass covering the artwork, the incident has sparked outrage and discussions about the intersection of art, climate activism, and the tactics used to raise awareness.



This marks the second such incident by the group, as they recently threw pumpkin soup at Leonardo's Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. The activists are part of a movement advocating for urgent action on climate change and sustainable agriculture.



The soup attack unfolded with activists chanting, "This spring will be the last one that we'll have if we don't react!" Both individuals involved were apprehended by the police, according to French media reports. Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet condemned the act of attacking the painting but acknowledged the legitimacy of the activists' concerns.



The clash between art and activism raises questions about the appropriateness of using cultural heritage as a canvas for environmental protests. The incident highlights the challenges faced by institutions in balancing the right to protest with the responsibility to protect irreplaceable artworks. As climate activists seek unconventional methods to draw attention to urgent issues, the consequences and public discourse surrounding such actions become crucial elements in the ongoing debate on the intersection of art, activism, and climate change.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107905040