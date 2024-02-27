Woodrow Forges Partnership With Paris Agency Taddeo

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - UK-based Woodrow and French agency Taddeo have announced a new international partnership to expand their client reach across EMEA and North America.



Both companies will continue to operate independently under their existing management teams. The combined firms work across 120 clients and have a total of 70 employees.



The collaboration includes team secondments and joint projects and will cover a range of services, including strategy development, media relations and public affairs.



Woodrow, led by Charlie Tarr, was founded five years ago and has been named in the FT1000 2023. The agency, whose clients include Bloomberg, Medtronic, and Choose Love, recently appointed former FleishmanHillard UK and Middle East CEO Jim Donaldson as its chair.



Taddeo, established in 2011 by Julien Vaulpré, is a top five five French strategic communications agency, with clients including AXA, Saint-Gobain, Amazon, BlackRock, Uber and several French unicorns.



Tarr said:“Julien and the team at Taddeo are the perfect partners for Woodrow. Their expertise and insight will guide us as we continue to expand our work across Europe. This will be a powerful additional service for clients.



“I hugely admire what Taddeo have built, and the impact they've had in that time. We're already seeing this partnership come alive for both our clients and team. We'll continue to forge alliances and convene the smartest minds to deliver campaigns that shape how we live and work.”



Vaulpré added:“This partnership with Woodrow is in our DNA. The anglophone model of consultancy has been a strong inspiration for me when I founded Taddeo. This means trust and depth of relationship with our clients, transparency of actions, result-oriented culture, and strong commitment in what we do.



“These are all values we share with Woodrow, and we are very excited to build this bridge with a partner of such quality and innovative spirit. For Taddeo, it means offering superior services to our clients, including a powerful reach among the anglophone media and influential stakeholders.”

