Excitement Builds As LGCT Doha 2024 Unveils Stellar Rider Line-Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The anticipation is palpable as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) gears up for its inaugural event of the 2024 season, set to take place from February 29 to March 2. As the world's top riders converge on the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, Doha, fans can expect a thrilling display of fierce competition.

Leading the charge is last year's LGCT Championship runner-up, Maikel van der Vleuten, who is determined to kick-start his campaign with a strong start in Doha.

Joining him are renowned riders such as world number one Henrik von Eckermann, along with previous LGCT Grand Prix of Doha winners Denis Lynch, Edwina Tops-Alexander, and Niels Bruynseels, all vying for the coveted top spot at the first event of the season.

One of the most anticipated moments of the tour is the return of Marco Kutscher, adding an extra layer of excitement as fans eagerly await his performance after his hiatus from the tour.

The roster reads like a who's who of show jumping legends, with Christian Ahlmann, Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Max Kuhner, Simon Delestre, Marcus Ehning, John Whitaker, Christian Kukuk, Pieter Devos, and Jur Vrieling, Richard Howley, Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, Sanne Thijssen, set to showcase their skills in the iconic arena.

The under-25 talent is out in full force this week as the likes of Jodie Hall Macateer, Oliver Fletcher, Jeanne Sadran, Harry Allen, Sara Vingralkova and Antoine Ermann all present at the first event of the season.

Spectators attending the event can look forward to a weekend filled with luxurious hospitality, family-friendly activities, and, of course, world-class show jumping action.

For those unable to attend in person, all classes will be streamed live on GCTV, providing fans with front-row seats to the excitement.