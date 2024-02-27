Misr Italia Delivers 1,500 Units Within IL Bosco Project At NAC

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Misr Italia Properties (MIP) has delivered more than 1,500 units in its residential project IL Bosco at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), making it the first private-sector real estate developer to have a fully integrated livable zone in the new city.

The company hosted an official visit to showcase the first integrated zone in IL Bosco, which consists of villas, apartments, a sports club, a swimming pool area, and a community center, along with other facilities designed to enhance residents' living experiences.

MIP had previously delivered the first phase of IL Bosco a year ahead of schedule and is currently working on the second phase, which aims to develop over 3,000 units for future delivery.

Mohamed Khaled Al-Assal, CEO and Managing Director of MIP, said that the company invested a total of EGP 3.9bn during the years 2023-2024 to create this magnificent landmark.

The visit also marked the signing of a partnership between MIP and Telecom Egypt, the first integrated telecommunications operator and 5G service provider in Egypt. Through this partnership, Telecom Egypt will provide Fiber To The Home (FTTH) and surveillance solutions, including analytics AI systems, for IL Bosco.

Mohamed Nasser, CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, said that Telecom Egypt plays a pivotal role in providing integrated communication and smart city services for new real estate projects, meeting the evolving needs of customers. He added that Telecom Egypt has a strong infrastructure and extensive technical expertise, making it the preferred partner for over 90% of major real estate projects in Egypt.

IL Bosco is the first project to unveil a fully integrated livable zone in the NAC, featuring Radical-1, the first commercial, residential, and administrative project in the new city, and the Vertical Forest, the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East. IL Bosco also offers a vibrant community center with a pool area, and a residential area with both villas and apartments, surrounded by wide green spaces and overlooking the Green River and the largest central park in the world. MIP's other projects in the NAC include Vinci, which features Vinci Lagoons, the first swimmable lakes in the capital, and Vinci Street.